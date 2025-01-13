A California man who thought he lost one of his beloved pets in the Palisades Fire experienced a miracle on Sunday.

Casey Colvin lost his home in the fire and his beloved dog, Oreo, ran away as authorities issued evacuation orders, NBC Los Angeles reported.

However, Colvin showed a rush of emotion when a dog tracker helped him find Oreo, who had been sleeping under rubble that used to be his neighbor’s home.

Video footage shows Colvin approaching a gate as the little dog trotted towards his owner, clearly happy to be found after such a harrowing few days.

The moment Colvin pulled the dog into his arms, the joy of their reunion spilled out on everyone else at the scene.

“You’re alive! You’re alive!” Colvin shouted as he cuddled the dog. He then ran into the street and began dancing while carrying the dog on his shoulder.

Colvin had been searching for his beloved pup since Tuesday as fires swept through the Pacific Palisades area and residents evacuated. He was at work when authorities told people it was time to leave for their safety, but spent several hours trying to get home to rescue his pets whom he said he previously found living on the streets.

A kind-hearted firefighter offered to go to Colvin’s home to look for the dogs and found one of them, however, Oreo had disappeared. Colvin then launched a search for the dog, but the dog tracker was what eventually saved the day.

Images show the dog and its owner the moment they were together again:

“This is so sweet,” one social media user said of their reunion, while another person commented, “With so much loss that’s the happiest ending. I could think of. I’m so happy you have your pup alive.”

There have been numerous instances in which neighbors have shown compassion toward each other and animals in the area as the fires burned down their homes and businesses. In one instance, a veterinarian took in 41 pets as the fires burned Los Angeles, per Breitbart News.