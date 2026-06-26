A tattoo shop in Largo, Florida, is being criticized for saying it will not serve members of the military or law enforcement officers.

A post Tuesday on the Revival Tattoo Collective’s Facebook page has upset numerous people, WTSP reported Friday.

“People all in their feelings because I expressed my opinion of the military and law enforcement. My opinion is that the military is a bunch of war criminals and law enforcement kills babies and unarmed citizens in the street. If you don’t like my opinion cool, but you’re not going to change it. Call me short, post records from 20 years ago, threaten the health dept, use homophobic slurs. That only proves my point and shows the true character of our military. Thanks for showing your true colors,” the message read.

“Once again for the slow ones” the post said, with a middle finger emoji aimed at “the military.” “Pretty simple if you are ex military or currently serving just don’t come to the shop. You will be turned away,” the post continued: Social media users were quick to reply, one person writing, “You’re welcome for your freedom of speech,” while someone else said, “Lmao it must be so peaceful being this ignorant.”

The WTSP article said the building where the business operates was open Thursday and a man at the location claimed to be the landlord. He said he had never heard the tattoo shop’s owner, Brady Martinson, express negative opinions toward military or police officers.

The outlet contacted Martinson via text message to ask if he made the post.

“The responder simply said, ‘no comment’ and to ‘run the story however [we] see fit.’ After asking the person to confirm that they were Martinson, the person replied that he was ‘Brady’s lawyer.’ When asked for their name for the record, they simply said: ‘We’ll be in contact,'” the report stated.

On Veterans Day in 2025, President Donald Trump delivered remarks from the amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, stating, “Generation after generation, America’s warriors have left behind the comforts of home and family to face violence, evil, and death, so that our families could know joy, goodness, and peace. We honor them so strongly.”

“They have volunteered to give their last breaths to all of us so that we could breathe free. And today, we know without any doubt in our hearts that after two and a half centuries, America stands tall because America’s veterans stood so strong,” he added, according to Breitbart News.

The Pew Research Center in February 2024 reported that 60 percent of Americans said the military had a positive effect.

During National Police Week in May, the White House said, “America honors the brave men and women of law enforcement who risk their lives daily to protect our communities. Under President Donald J. Trump, these heroes are respected, empowered, and supported — not defunded, demonized, or betrayed by the Radical Left.”