The Times of Israel reports: The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday launched a large-scale exercise simulating war against Hezbollah and other pro-Iranian forces in the north of the country.

The drill, known in Hebrew as Even HaRosha, or Keystone, will largely be focused on the performance of senior officers and their staffs, rather than on fighting tactics and maneuvers, the army said. “The goal of the exercise is improving the performance of the [IDF] General Staff and the various headquarters in war,” the IDF said in a statement.

Command units of the army’s air force, navy, ground forces, intelligence, logistics, communications and cyber units will participate in the exercise. Some aspects of the drill were initially scheduled for last week, but were postponed in light of heightened tensions with the Hezbollah terror group.

The military said the exercise was scheduled to end Wednesday.

