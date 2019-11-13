Fox News’ Trey Yingst: Palestinian Rocket, not Israel, Hit Gaza Rights Office

Fox News’ Trey Yingst debunked a claim that an Israeli missile hit a human rights office in Gaza on Tuesday during ongoing conflict with terrorist groups there.

Amnesty International issued a statement condemning Israel: “We strongly condemn attack on the Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights whose office in Gaza was struck by an Israeli missile earlier this morning. Strikes targeting civilian buildings is a violation of international law.”

Yingst, however, who has reported on the conflict from Gaza, disputed the organization’s claim firsthand, saying that he saw a Palestinian rocket hit the building.

Israel did not strike this building. A rocket misfired from Gaza. I was across the street when it happened. https://t.co/co73PIQooc — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) November 13, 2019

The rockets used by Palestinian terror organizations to attack Israeli civilians sometimes misfire and hit Palestinian targets. To the terror groups, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad — both of which embrace radical Islamic ideas — those sacrifices are worthwhile, because the victims are martyrs whether they are killed by Israeli fire or their own.

Amnesty International later added that there were “conflicting reports” about the source of the attack, and called for an impartial investigation.

Conflicting information is circulating about what exactly hit the @ichr_pal office in Gaza and where the attack came from. @amnesty is calling for an impartial investigation into this incident and other events in Gaza today — Amnesty International (@amnesty) November 12, 2019

Such investigations have been rare since the United Nations fact-finding mission on the war in 2008-9 accused Israel of war crimes in Gaza — a conclusion that the chair of the mission later retracted.

