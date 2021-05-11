WATCH: Israel Strikes Terrorist Targets in Gaza After Palestinians Fire Rockets at Civilians

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck more than 100 targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Monday into Tuesday after Palestinian terrorists fired hundreds of rockets into Israel on Monday evening. Israel is calling its response “Operation Guardian of the Walls.”

OPERATIONAL FOOTAGE: This is the moment we struck 3 Hamas terrorists operating an anti-tank missile in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/iRqomrGwVI — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021

In the last 24 hours, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have launched continuous attacks on Israel from Gaza. The IDF is operating in response to these attacks by striking terror targets and operatives in Gaza. This is Operation Guardian of the Walls. pic.twitter.com/sa9UwYfIcV — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021

Israel said it carried out airstrikes in Palestinian territory in response to rockets fired by Gaza militants. Twenty-four people, including nine children, were killed, according to Palestinian officials. #WSJWhatsNow pic.twitter.com/nJfO9Swnb8 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 11, 2021

Another video released by @IDF of today's airstrikes in Gaza. According to their statement – there's another round of airstrikes taking place right now pic.twitter.com/MOiyUyQ3B7 — Yonat Friling (Frühling) (@Foxyonat) May 10, 2021

INTERCEPTED:

Terrorists recently fired another barrage of rockets from Gaza toward the Israeli city of Ashkelon. We intercepted the rockets with the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System, and are now striking Hamas terror targets. pic.twitter.com/5i87BRAgDn — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 10, 2021

The Times of Israel reported:

The assaults continued after a night of almost constant rocket fire on Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip and as the IDF conducted strikes on more than 100 targets in the coastal enclave, as part of what it has called “Operation Guardian of the Walls,” the military said. The previous day saw a major outbreak of violence from Gaza, including rare rocket fire on Jerusalem, where Palestinians have been clashing with police for days. According to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry, at least 23 people in the Strip were killed on Monday night and Tuesday, including nine minors. Another 107 Palestinians were injured to varying degrees, the ministry said. The IDF said at least 15 of those killed were members of the Hamas terror group who were launching rockets or anti-tank guided missiles at Israel. IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman said a number of those killed in Gaza, including at least three children, were hit by errant rockets fired by Palestinian terrorists, not by Israeli airstrikes. Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups reported that several high-ranking commanders were killed in Israeli raids on Tuesday, including two top PIJ leaders in a drone strike on a building in the upscale Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City, one of whom was the brother of another top PIJ commander, Baha Abu al-Ata, who was killed in an Israeli strike in November 2019, kicking off a major round of fighting in the Strip.

Two Israeli women were killed by the Palestinian rocket barrage, though the Iron Dome system intercepted many rockets.

