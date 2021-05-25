Iran has taken further responsibility for the Gaza War via their state-run propaganda-like media Monday.
“Yes, we were the victors,” representative of Hamas in Tehran Khaled al-Qaddoumi said on Iran’s state-owned news network Press TV.
“Much of the credit for the potency of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza today belongs to Iran, which for some years now has been training Palestinian fighters in weapons and tactics, and has aided them in amassing a vast arsenal of missiles,” the site wrote of the interview.
The network continued, “A Hamas official has said the Palestinians won the latest war against Israel thanks to the support provided by Iran.”
“The United States should not be rubber-stamping weapons sales to the Israeli government as they deploy our resources to target international media outlets, schools, hospitals, humanitarian missions and civilian sites for bombing,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted.
Ocasio-Cortez’s effort to conflate the two circumstances in different continents is linked by a seemingly held theory that western institutions are to blame for oppression, even if that means cozying up to state-lead terrorists.
By posing the lawbreakers, Hamas and illegal aliens who are breaking nations’ laws, as victims, Ocasio-Cortez furthers a post-modern philosophical theory of “slave morality” which condemns success, individualism, wealth, and purpose as bad. Therefore, according to the theory, western institution are oppressive because they are successful, individualistic, wealthy, and purposeful.
