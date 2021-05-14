Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed Thursday the “incarceration of children in Palestine” is similar to the conditions of migrants at President Joe Biden’s managed southern border.

“We are scared to stand up to the incarceration of children in Palestine because maybe it’ll force us to confront the incarceration of children here on our border,” she said on the House floor.

The area dubbed “Palestine” is not recognized by the United States or Israel.

“This is not about both sides. This is about an imbalance of power.” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “The president stated that Israel has a right to self-defense… But do Palestinians have a right to survive?”

AOC says: "We are scared to stand up to the incarceration of children in Palestine because maybe it'll force us to confront the incarceration of children here on our border." — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) May 13, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments come after “Palestinian terrorists killed two Arab Israelis, a woman in her forties and a seven-year-old girl, in the mixed Jewish and Arab city of Lod, Israel, on Tuesday as a rocket that penetrated the Iron Dome defensive umbrella struck a car and a home,” as Breitbart News’s Joel B. Pollak reported.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) sent ground troops into Gaza Thursday to remove Palestinian terrorists who have fired nearly 2,000 rockets at Israeli civilians over the past several days.

Ocasio-Cortez criticizing the border crisis is surprising because it is President Joe Biden’s responsibility. Vice President Kamala Harris has gone without a press conference addressing the problem since accepting command of the issue from Biden on March 24.

Ocasio-Cortez’s effort to conflate the two situations in different contents is linked by a seemingly held theory that western institutions are to blame for oppression.

And by posing the lawbreakers, Hamas and illegal aliens who are breaking nations’ laws, as victims, Ocasio-Cortez pushes a post-modern philosophical theory of “slave morality” which condemns success, individualism, wealth, and purpose as bad. Therefore, according to the theory, western institution are oppressive because they are successful, individualistic, wealthy, and purposeful.