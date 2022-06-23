Court Rules Palestinian Government Must Pay $38 Million to Families of Israeli Victims of Terror

A Jerusalem court has ruled the Palestinian Authority must pay NIS130 million ($38 million) in compensation to 34 families of Israeli victims of terror.

The Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday gave a partial ruling in a suit that has been going on for 20 years.

According to a landmark ruling three years ago, the government in Ramallah is liable to pay compensation for terror acts in the late 1990s and during the Second Intifada in the early 2000s because it provided financial assistance and weapons to terror groups.

In addition, the PA maintains a so-called pay-for-slay policy, rewarding convicted terrorists and their families according to a sliding scale of correlating with the number of deaths caused.

The Fatah faction, the PA and its then-chair, the late Yasser Arafat, as well as other senior officials, were united in their aim to kill Israelis and harm the state of Israel, Ynet news cited the ruling as saying.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court also ruled that the PA could be held liable for terrorism and sued by the families of those killed in terror attacks.

The court found that the decision to pay Palestinian terrorists and those killed as part of the “struggle against Israel” makes the PA responsible.

“[The PA] expresses its consent to their actions, in a manner that takes responsibility for the acts. This justifies that [the PA] will be assigned personal and direct responsibility,” the Justice Yitzhak Amit said at the time.