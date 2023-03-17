WATCH: How a Hezbollah Terrorist Crossed from Lebanon into Israel and Planted a Bomb

The Lebanese-based Hezbollah terror group is behind a roadside bombing on a highway in northern Israel that seriously wounded an Arab Israeli man earlier this week, the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security agency said Wednesday.

The Hezbollah terrorist, who was armed with an explosives belt, was shot dead after making it back to the border several hours after the attack.

The bomb seriously wounded Shareef ad-Din, 21, from the Arab Israeli village of Salem, near the Megiddo junction.

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency was immediately alerted to the unusual nature of the bomb, which was vastly different from those used by Palestinians.

“We prevented a very serious incident,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated. “Whoever is behind this attack will regret trying to hurt the state of Israel and its citizens.”

U.N. Forces stationed on the border said they detected no cross-border movement above ground, leading to suspicions that the terrorist infiltrated Israel using an underground tunnel.

In 2019, the IDF carried out an intensive operation to find and destroy cross-border tunnels dug by Hezbollah.