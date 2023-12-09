Israeli Hostages Describe Lack of Food, Sleep; ‘Every Day Was Like Hell’

A video of freed Israeli hostages recounting their experiences in Hamas captivity was released on Saturday, as Israelis continued to press for their freedom.

The video was released as thousands of Israelis gathered in a square in front of the Tel Aviv art museum that has been dubbed “Kidnapped Square,” in honor of the hostages.

“כל יום – כמו גיהנום”: המשוחררים שחזרו משבי חמאס מדברים. צפו pic.twitter.com/lKjlx24FFE — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) December 9, 2023

Maya Regev, 21, who was shot in the leg by Hamas during the October 7 terror attack and had to endure seven weeks of captivity with her wound, speaks from a wheelchair after undergoing surgeries in an Israeli hospital.

“Every day was like hell, an unreal fear, no sleep at night,” she says in the video.

Her brother, Itay, 18, who was also released, also recalls constant hunger and fear, and speaks about his concern for the 137 hostages still being held in Hamas.

Several elderly women who were held captive are also shown. One, Ophelia Roitman, 77, who was shot on October 7, described being held without seeing light, and rationing small pieces of bread to survive.

“It reminded me of the experience of the Holocaust,” she said.

Another elderly woman spoke about having her oxygen machine, which she uses to aid her sleep at night, taken away by her Hamas captors.

Photo: file