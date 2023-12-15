WATCH: Israel Exposes Hamas Ambush Tactics; Booby-trapped Dolls

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released photos and a video Friday showing Hamas ambush tactics in the northern Gaza Strip, hiding explosives inside items associated with children and civilians to lure troops who are hoping to rescue Israeli hostages.

In a statement, the IDF said:

Searches conducted by IDF reservists from the 162nd Division’s 261st Brigade uncovered an elaborate Hamas ambush aimed at luring IDF forces to a nearby terrorist tunnel. The ambush attempted to use dolls and children’s backpacks with speakers playing sounds of crying. These were placed intentionally near a tunnel shaft connecting to a large tunnel network. This network extends under other nearby civilian structures, including a school and a medical clinic. It also connects to a mosque containing a Hamas command center equipped with cameras that were monitoring IDF troops. The command center is connected to the medical clinic’s power supply. Hamas anti-tank and intelligence positions were also located in the area, along with an extensive network of explosives aimed at targeting IDF troops.

Ten soldiers were killed earlier in the week, nine of them in an ambush set by Hamas. The terror group is resorting increasingly to such tactics as the IDF decimates the terrorists in direct combat. Israeli soldiers are adjusting accordingly.

The bodies of three more Israeli hostages were recovered Friday, bringing the total number of known hostages down to 132.

