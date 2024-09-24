Hezbollah Fires Missile at Tel Aviv; Intercepted by Defense System

Hezbollah fired a missile toward Tel Aviv and central Israel on Wednesday morning local time, setting off air raid warnings and sending residents scrambling to bomb shelters and safe rooms.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

It was not immediately clear what kind of projectile was fired, though Army Radio reported that one “missile” from Lebanon landed in Israel without causing any damage, then reported that the Arrow missile defense system, which is used for longer-range missiles, had intercepted it.

Update: The Times of Israel reported that David’s Sling, another missile defense system, was used instead.

The Army Radio military corespondent, Doron Kadosh, suggested that Hezbollah might be trying to establish a kind of parity with the Israeli military, which has struck targets in Beirut over the past several days. The difference: Israel aims at military targets, such as Hezbollah leaders; Hezbollah aims at civilians (and also hides among civilians).

The Hezbollah attack came a day after Israel killed one of the Iranian-backed terror group’s senior commanders, who was in charge of missile attacks on Israel. It also came less than a day after U.S. President Joe Biden spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Biden issued his infamous “don’t” to Hezbollah and Iran during a visit to Israel in October. That warning appears to have been ignored, as Hezbollah escalates closer to full-scale war.

