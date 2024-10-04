Israel Continues Advance Against Hezbollah in Lebanon: 250 Terrorists Killed

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued advancing against Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon on Thursday and Friday, uprooting outposts and hitting terrorist leaders in airstrikes.

In one airstrike in Beirut on Thursday, the IDF targeted Hezbollah’s Hashim Safi al-Din, the reputed successor to Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed last week.

In other advances, the IDF battled Hezbollah guerrillas in southern Lebanon and killed hundreds of them.

In four days of combat, the IDF said in a statement, it had killed 250 Hezbollah terrorists, including 20 commanders:

Earlier this week (Monday), IDF troops began limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence in southern Lebanon. With fire and intelligence support from the divisions and the Northern Command, five battalion commanders, ten company commanders, and six platoon commanders were eliminated. The troops of the 98th Division were the first to begin the targeted raids earlier this week, followed by troops of the 36th Division. The troops are conducting brigade-level operations, combining aerial activity with tank and artillery support. As part of the activities, IDF forces are eliminating terrorists entrenched in buildings and positions near the border. The forces are also locating and destroying weapon warehouses, ready-to-launch rocket launchers, and abandoned Hezbollah explosives. The Israeli Air Force are supporting troops at all times, including preemptive strikes on military targets being operated against as part of the raids in order to neutralize threats in the area. So far, approximately 250 terrorists have been eliminated from the air and ground, and over 2,000 military targets have been struck, including terrorists, terrorist infrastructure, military buildings, weapon warehouses, launchers, and more.

There have been nine total reported IDF deaths in Lebanon thus far.

In addition, the IDF said, it had struck a 3.5-kilometer tunnel underneath the border between Syria and Lebanon that had been used to supply Hezbollah with weapons from Iran.

