IDF Kills Hezbollah PR Chief Mohammed Afif in Beirut

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed Hezbollah’s chief of media relations, Mohammed Afif, in an airstrike in Beirut on Sunday, according to Reuters.

Reuters reported:

An Israeli strike on a building in a densely populated district of Beirut on Sunday killed Hezbollah’s media relations chief Mohammad Afif, two Lebanese security sources told Reuters, though there was no immediate confirmation from Hezbollah. The Israeli military declined to comment in response to questions from Reuters. There was no evacuation order for the area published on the Israeli military spokesperson’s account on social media platform X before the strike. … The security sources said it struck a building where the offices of the Ba’ath Party are located, and the head of the party in Lebanon, Ali Hijazi, told Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed that Afif was in the building.

The Times of Israel noted earlier that there had been an unusual airstrike in the Ras al-Naba’a neighborhood, unlike most of the airstrikes on the city, which target Hezbollah strongholds in the largely Shia southern neighborhoods.

The Ba’ath Party, whose pan-Arab ideology has been described as socialist and nationalist, is familiar from the era of Saddam Hussein, who headed the Ba’ath Party in Iraq. Syrian dictator Bashar Assad also leads the local Ba’ath Party.

