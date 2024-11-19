Netanyahu Makes Surprise Visit to Central Gaza

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise visit Tuesday to central Gaza to send a message: that Hamas will not return to power in the territory, and that there will be a heavy price to pay for any harm to hostages.

Netanyahu’s visit came even as the focus in the region is on Lebanon, where Israel and Hezbollah are said to be near an agreement in their ongoing war there, which began when Hezbollah fired on Israeli communities in October 2023.

The Times of Israel reported:

Visiting the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows that Hamas will not rule the Strip and that anyone who harms Israeli hostages will pay a heavy price. Netanyahu says that IDF troops in Gaza have “achieved excellent results toward our important goal — that Hamas will not rule in Gaza. We are destroying its military capabilities in a very impressive manner, and we are moving on to its ruling capabilities… Hamas will not be in Gaza.” Netanyahu toured the area alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar.

Netanyahu also reiterated an offer to pay $5 million to anyone in Gaza who turns over an Israeli hostage. There are 101 Israeli hostages still in captivity, some two-thirds of whom are thought to be alive.

Update: Netanyahu’s remarks were provided and translated by the Government Press Office:

I am here on the Gaza coast with the Defense Minister, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the ISA Director and our heroic commanders and soldiers, who are doing amazing work here. Here in the center of the Strip and throughout the Strip, they have achieved excellent results toward our important objective – Hamas will not rule in Gaza. We are eliminating its military capabilities in very impressive fashion. We are moving on to its governing abilities, and we are not yet done. Hamas will not be in Gaza. We are also making an effort from here and everywhere to locate our hostages and bring them back. We are not relenting here. We will continue to do so until we bring them all back, both the living and the deceased. I want to say to those who are holding our hostages: Whoever dares to harm our hostages – will pay the price. We will pursue you and we will find you. To those who want to leave this entanglement I say: Whoever brings us a hostage, will find a safe way out for himself and his family. We will also give $5 million for every hostage. Choose, the choice is yours but the result will be the same. We will bring them all back. I reiterate: Our soldiers and commanders are doing amazing work. I would like to specially note the reservists and their families, who are giving them great backing. They are doing more and more service here, round after round, and are achieving incredible results for the people of Israel. I salute you. The people of Israel salute you.

The Netzarim Corridor is a swath cutting across central Gaza and controlled by the IDF. It is named for the former Israeli community of Netzarim, which was abandoned when Israel unilaterally pulled out of Gaza in August 2005.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.