Mike Huckabee: Arab States Tougher than Europe on Hamas

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee observed Wednesday that the Arab world was tougher than Europe on Hamas terrorists, after Arab nations demanded that Hamas disarm and leave power in Gaza.

Huckabee’s comments were prompted by news that Arab and Muslim countries had, for the first time, jointly condemned the terror attack of October 7, 2023, and made clear there was no future for Hamas in Gaza.

Though the European Union also signed the statement, at a conference on a two-state solution that the U.S. and Israel did not attend, the EU has been obsessed in recent days with one-sided condemnation of Israel.

The joint statement came hours after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined France and a handful of other countries in Europe in calling for the recognition of a Palestinian state as a way of pressuring Israel, not Hamas, to end the war.

The New York Post reported:

Arab nations — including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt — joined calls Tuesday for Hamas to disarm and give up its grip on Gaza to end the 21-month war between the terror group and Israel. The Arab League, European Union and 17 other nations are pushing for an end to Hamas’ nearly 20-year rule over Gaza as part of a two-state solution aimed at preventing further bloodshed and suffering of Palestinians, who are facing a humanitarian crisis. “In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State,” the declaration read.

The Times of Israel obtained a copy of the declaration, which can be read in its entirety here. The Times of Israel noted that it marks the first condemnation of Hamas and October 7 by the entire Arab League.

Hamas continues to reject a ceasefire-and-hostage deal in which it would be required to relinquish its weapons and end its political role in Gaza. There are 50 remaining Israeli hostages, 20 of whom may be alive.

