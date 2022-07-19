Just over 14 percent of the money that Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has received has come from inside the state, a report released Thursday from Axios found.

The report found the gubernatorial contender has received $6.4 million from Washington, DC, as well as a whopping $10 million from California, which gave more to the candidate than any other single state.

Abrams has also received $3.6 million from New York and another $2.5 million from Delaware. Meanwhile, only $7 million of the nearly $50 million that Abrams has received has come from her home state of Georgia.

According to the report, of the $7 million that originated in Georgia, $1.5 million of it came from Fair Fight, an organization that Abrams founded.

The Democrat has been funded by a wide variety of Hollywood elites, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, and Steven Spielberg, as Georgia has quickly become one of America’s film production capitals. Abrams has also garnered support from other leftist elites, receiving $200,000 from Melinda Gates and $2.5 million from George Soros’ Democracy PAC.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign press secretary, Tate Mitchell, told Breitbart News, “Stacey Abrams’ campaign is bankrolled by out-of-state billionaires in California and New York and far-left radicals who want to bring the failed policies of Washington, DC, to Georgia.”

He continued, remarking that “Governor Kemp is proud that an overwhelming majority of our campaign’s funds come from our state, and he’ll continue fighting to put Georgians and their families first.”

The report also noted the Abrams campaign’s access to donors across the country could make her a competitive national candidate, saying that “her massive fundraising base could rival nearly any Democrat in the country.” However, her campaign manager has said Abrams will not be running for the presidency in 2024 if she wins her gubernatorial race.

Conversely, Kemp has only raised $31.5 million, however with $26 million, or 83%, coming from within the state.

The Abrams campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com