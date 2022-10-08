Poll: One-Third Are ‘More Enthusiastic’ to Vote in the Midterms

About one-third of Americans say they are “more enthusiastic” to vote in this year’s midterm elections, according to a recent survey from The Economist/YouGov.

The survey asked respondents, “Compared to voting in previous Congressional election years, are you more or less enthusiastic about voting in this year’s election?”

Overall, 35 percent said they are “more enthusiastic” to vote, compared to 37 percent who said they feel “about the same” and 16 percent who said they are “less enthusiastic.” Just 12 percent said they remain unsure.

Republicans are more enthusiastic to vote in this year’s midterm than Democrats — 46 percent to the Democrats’ 40 percent. Independents are more split in opinions, as 34 percent said they feel the same level of enthusiasm as they have in the past, followed by 25 percent who are “more enthusiastic” and 21 percent who are “less enthusiastic.”

Further, when asked about their preference for the outcome of this year’s election for the Senate, it is nearly a tie: 35 percent want a Senate controlled by Democrats, and 34 percent want a Senate controlled by Republicans. Another 17 percent have no preference. Notably, Republicans have a slight edge among independents, as 35 percent want a Senate controlled by the GOP, and 23 percent want a Senate controlled by Democrats.

Despite the slight edge for Democrats among all voters, more Americans expect a victory for Republicans — 34 percent, compared to 25 percent who believe Democrats will maintain a majority in the upper chamber.

When asked whom they hope takes the House, Republicans have a slight edge — 36 percent to the Democrats’ 35 percent. More independents also hope Republicans take the House — 27 percent to 22 percent. And once again, Americans believe the GOP will have a victory in the House; their confidence is higher than the Senate, as 36 percent said Republicans will win a majority. Only 23 percent believe Democrats will maintain a majority in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) lower chamber.

The survey was taken October 1-4, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. citizens and comes mere weeks ahead of the midterm election.

Republicans are currently experiencing a bit of a bump in recent surveys as Election Day approaches. A recent Gallup survey found the GOP experiencing a significant swing:

GALLUP: do you consider yourself a Republican, a Democrat or an independent? (Including Indie leaners) Sept 2022:

Republican — 48% (R+4)

Democrat — 44% Largest GOP edge since Nov 2021 Trends:

Oct 2020: Dem +4

Oct 2018: Dem +8

Oct 2014: GOP +6

A recent Monmouth University poll told a similar story, adding to the positive news for Republicans as the election clock ticks down.