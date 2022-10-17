Debate: Stacey Abrams Denies She Is Behind in Polls, Losing by 10 

Georgia gubernatorial Democrat candidate Stacey Abrams in Monday night’s debate denied she is behind in the polls to Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

“I do not believe I am behind” in the polls, Abrams responded to the moderator when asked why she is losing.

Kemp is leading in the race by about ten to eight points, recent polling shows. Abrams’ support among black voters is only hovering around 80 percent, a deficit that mirrors a national trend for the Democrat Party.

Abrams has also denied the 2018 gubernatorial election results when she lost to Kemp. According to a Republican National Committee video, Abrams has refused to concede and has denied the results of her 2018 loss:

Abrams has claimed she was “robbed” of her “win” and that the election was “stolen.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.