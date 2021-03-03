Time has run out for Christian pastor Bulus Yakuru, who is due to be executed by the Boko Haram Islamic terror group on Wednesday, after having been abducted in northeast Nigeria on December 24, 2020.

On Wednesday, February 24, Boko Haram released a video threatening to kill the pastor in one week if their demands to the Nigerian government were not met.

In the video, Pastor Yakuru is seen pleading with Nigerian President Buhari, Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum, and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to intervene to secure his release.

A black-masked Boko Haram terrorist wearing camouflage gear stands behind the pastor brandishing a knife, as the pastor, clad in an orange jumpsuit, insists that his captors issued him an ultimatum, threatening to kill him a week from that date.

“I’m calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Borno to help me because I have been given a one-week ultimatum today, February 24,″ the pastor said.

“If you want me alive, I beg you in your capacity as president, the governor and our local government chairman to save me from this suffering,” he said.

"I'm calling on the EYN Church of the Brethren President to intervene and secure my release. Please pray for me. Please release me from this pain,"

As Breitbart News reported, on Christmas Eve 2020, a band of armed Boko Haram militants stormed the mostly Christian village of Pemi, near Chibok, in Borno State, on trucks and motorcycles, opening fire on villagers and killing eleven. The jihadists set buildings ablaze, including a church, and stole food and medical supplies.

On that occasion, the raiders also kidnapped Pastor Yakuru of the Church of the Brethren (EYN) and have held him captive during the ensuing months.

For its part, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has also urged President Buhari to order the Nigerian military to rescue Pastor Yakuru from his Boko Haram captors before he is executed.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said that his organization has no details of the kidnappers’ demands, but said the president must ensure the captive is not murdered.

“Why should the government leave the citizens of this country at the mercy of insurgents, bandits and kidnappers? What then is the essence of having a government in place?” Ayokunle asked.

According to reports this week, Pastor Yakuru’s wife has fallen sick and their three children have stopped their schooling in the face of the emotional and financial trauma associated with the kidnapping and death threat.

Last Sunday, the Chibok community began contributing money for ransom and sought to meet Boko Haram factional leader, Abubakar Shekau, in an effort to secure the life of the pastor.

“This is why we are calling on the Boko Haram to come and collect this money and spare the life of Bulus. His family needs him and needs a lot of attention,” said an elder in the Chibok community.

On Tuesday, March 2, the Borno State House of Representatives urged the federal government to intervene to rescue Pastor Yakuru.

In a motion at the plenary assembly, the lawmaker representing Chibok Federal Constituency in the House, Hon. Ahmadu, noted that “on the 24th day of December 2020 the Boko Haram attacked Pemi Village of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.”

The “village was burnt to ashes, eight people killed, two persons abducted and various food and other items were destroyed and carted away from this village during the attack,” Ahmadu said.

“One of the persons abducted was Pastor Bulus Yakuru,” he added, noting that Boko Haram had released a video clip on Feb. 28 showing the pastor appealing for help and giving one week to facilitate his release.

