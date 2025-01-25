Rumored Kentucky candidate for U.S. Senate Nate Morris slammed Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for voting against newly-confirmed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, arguing that Kentuckians deserve elected officials who “stand with President Trump and always tell it like it is.”

Morris, the founder of Rubicon Technologies and CEO of the Lexington-based Morris Industries, wrote on X that while he “couldn’t be more thrilled” to see Hegseth be confirmed in the Senate, “It’s a disgrace that Mitch McConnell sided with leftwing Democrats to try to tank his confirmation”:

“Mitch once again put his petty hatred of @realDonaldTrump ahead of Kentucky,” Morris, 44, wrote on Saturday.

“The people of Kentucky deserve elected officials who will represent their interests, stand with President Trump and always tell it like it is,” the entrepreneur continued. “We don’t need more McConnell-approved pawns who are too cowardly to call him out when he sells us out. Mitch either needs to shape up or step aside for some America First new blood.”

A website domain “for senate” was “recently created” for Morris, the Lexington Herald Leader reported in early December.

According to Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, Morris is a “rumored” candidate for either U.S. Senate or governor in Kentucky:

Hegseth’s narrow 51-50 confirmation on Friday was made possible by Vice President JD Vance’s tie-breaking vote, prompting Vance to joke that he thought he was “done voting in the senate”:

McConnell was among three Republicans to vote against Hegseth, including Sens. Lisa Murkowksi (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME).