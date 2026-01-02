Nicolás Maduro Claims Venezuela ‘Ready’ for U.S. Talks on Drug Trafficking

Socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro claimed in an interview broadcasted on Thursday night Venezuela is “ready” to engage in talks against drug trafficking together with the United States.

Maduro delivered his assertions in a “Pod-Car” interview with Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet. Maduro drove Ramonet around Caracas throughout the interview, with Maduro’s wife Cilia Flores and Communications Minister Freddy Ñáñez seated in the back.

A red hat that reads, “No War, Yes Peace” is seen between Flores and Ñáñez — a reference to Maduro’s “English” messages to President Donald Trump in recent weeks. The interview was recorded on December 31 and broadcasted by VTV, the socialist regime’s flagship news channel, on January 1.

“We need to start serious talks, with data in hand. The U.S. government knows this, because we have told many of its spokespeople that if they want to have serious talks about an agreement to combat drug trafficking, we are ready,” Maduro said.

“If they want oil from Venezuela, Venezuela is ready for U.S. investments, such as with Chevron, whenever they want, wherever they want, and however they want,” he continued.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Maduro claimed that Venezuela allegedly has a “perfect” drug-fighting model and that everything else is part of a “narrative that even in the United States they don’t believe, for any reason.” Maduro also asserted that his regime has the “maturity and stature” to engage to reach agreements with the United States, provided that Washington acts with “rationality and diplomacy.”

The dictator’s claims come after weeks of an ongoing maximum pressure campaign from President Donald Trump’s administration against Maduro — who stands accused by U.S. courts of being a leader, if not the leader of the Cartel of the Suns, an international cocaine trafficking operation run by top members of the illegitimate Venezuelan regime that seeks to “flood” the United States with cocaine to harm its people. The United States designated the Cartel of the Suns as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity in July.

Maduro is actively wanted by U.S. authorities on multiple narco-terrorism charges, with a $50 million bounty on any information that can lead to his arrest and/or conviction.

The interview occurred days after President Trump revealed that U.S. forces neutralized at least one drug trafficking facility in Venezuela. Maduro evaded a question from Ramonet about President Trump’s announced strike. The dictator, however, referred to his telephone conversation with Trump, denying that a second conversation has taken place.

“We had a single conversation. He called me on Friday, November 21, from the White House. I was at the Miraflores Palace,” Maduro said.

RELATED: Seizure! U.S. Government Captures Tanker Carrying Sanctioned Iranian and Venezuelan Oil

“It was a conversation, as I said, respectful, very respectful. The first thing he said to me was, ‘Mr. President Maduro.’ And I said, ‘Mr. President Donald Trump.’ And I think it was even a pleasant conversation,” he continued.

Maduro asserted that although the exchange was “positive” for the two countries’ relations, “the developments after the conversation have not been pleasant.”

The Venezuelan dictator once again accused the United States of plotting to stage an “invasion” of Venezuela, oust him from power, and “steal” Venezuela’s resources.

“What are they seeking? It is clear that they seek to impose themselves through threats, intimidation and force,” Maduro claimed.