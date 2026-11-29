Nov. 29 (UPI) — Black Friday sales rose nearly 6% from last year despite inflationary pressures, an analysis by Mastercard Spending Plus indicates.

Electronics and software spending, which popped 7.9%, drove sales. Sales in the category have risen since the middle of the month after the release of Grand Theft Auto VI generated $4 billion.

“Black Friday showed an adaptable consumer who remains willing to spend while being thoughtful about where, when and how they do so,” Mastercard Economics Institute Chief Economist Michelle Meyer said.

Spending on apparel rose 4.4% from last year, while jewelry gained 4.6%, Mastercard’s report showed.

The report, which did not adjust for inflation, tracked sales in-store and online, excluding autos and gasoline.

The National Retail Foundation estimated around 183 million people would shop during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, down from nearly 187 million a year ago.

Despite stormy weather in parts of the United States on Thursday, spending in-store rose 3.8%, the best in-store Black Friday since 2022.