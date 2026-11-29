A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded inside a subway station Friday around 11:30 p.m. in stringently gun controlled New York City.

The New York Post noted that the exact location of the shooting was Brooklyn’s Euclid Station. Two people approached the teenager, then one pulled a gun and shot twice at him. One of the rounds hit the teenager in the leg.

The two alleged attackers then fled the scene.

News 12 reported the teenager was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York No. 4 in the country for gun control laws.

New York has an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, gun storage laws, a “Glock switch” ban, a bump stock ban, “ghost gun” regulations, a concealed carry permit requirement, a ban on licensed concealed carriers being armed on college campuses for classroom defense, and more. Yet a 17-year-old was shot in the leg at a Brooklyn subway station Friday night.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.