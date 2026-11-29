President Donald Trump is pressing a federal judge to allow a golf course renovation project at East Potomac Park in Washington, DC, to proceed after the area was hit with flooding, NBC Washington reported Sunday.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, the president listed the damage left behind after storms swept the area.

“Trash Island has been completely destroyed by the Storm! It is totally WIPED OUT, including the already eroding seawalls, which have collapsed along the Potomac, and the road, which has largely followed this wall — Almost everything is submerged and obliterated by the tides,” he wrote:

God must have been watching the problems we’ve been having with a judge who did everything politically possible to stop a Great Golf Course from being built. Therefore, this was an Act of God! As we have been stating, the seawall has to be substantially lifted in order to protect the land and trees from floods. The Course is now dangerous and uninhabitable, and has been closed by the Department of the Interior, which is asking Judge Reyes to immediately allow this wonderful Project to proceed, without further delay. In the end, she will be very proud of the final product. It would be a shame to have to use the Appellate Courts on such a ridiculous and frivolous case — “A Golf Course for a Golf Course.” Thank you for your attention to this matter. GOD BLESS AMERICA! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The Trump administration has been asking U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes to permit officials to shut the park down after they announced in October that construction would begin earlier this month. However, she recently ordered the park must remain open through mid-December.

A hearing is scheduled for December 8, and the Hill reported that “National Park Service acting Director Jessica Bowron is expected to testify against requests from a preservationist group and two golfers for a longer injunction.”

“Trump and his Justice Department have claimed that Hains Point, which houses East Potomac Golf Links, is unsafe and requires renovations to repair a seawall on the property,” the article read.

The outlet also noted Reyes was appointed by former President Joe Biden (D).

The Thanksgiving storm resulted in road closures, flooding, damaged buildings, fallen trees, and power outages, WTOP reported Friday.

WATCH:

“The storm smacked the D.C. area with gusty winds and record-breaking rainfall right as many families came together to celebrate the holiday Thursday,” the outlet said.