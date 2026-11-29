Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom was taken to task by an unlikely news outlet Sunday for failing to make even a dent in the state’s homelessness crisis despite throwing $40 billion at the problem.

National Public Radio (NPR), a reliably liberal news source, reported that despite the billions in state money and millions more in federal dollars and “affordable housing initiatives,” California’s homeless crisis “has gotten worse” as Newsom leaves office next year.

NPR reported:

When Gavin Newsom became governor in 2019, California’s homelessness crisis was intensifying. People were struggling to find stable, affordable housing. Emergency shelters were overflowing. Encampments were proliferating. Drug overdoses were rising. And those outside with chronic health conditions were growing sicker. Newsom vowed to fix the problem with an aggressive battle plan. “I don’t think homelessness can be solved. I know homelessness can be solved,” the Democrat told state lawmakers in 2020. “This is our cause. This is our calling.”

While reporting that under Newsom’s leadership tens of thousands of beds in shelters were added and “robust supportive services such as counseling and food assistance” were also included, the effort has flopped by any statical analysis.

Homelessness rose 20.3 percent from 2019 when Newsom took office, to 2025, according to the most recent federal data published by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the extensive NPR report noted.

However, California is not even the worst state, with Democrat-controlled Arizona, New York, Oregon, and Washington showing even larger increases for the same period, though the NPR article failed to mention the political affiliation of those states.

The numbers were better in other populous states, which happen to be run by Republicans, such as Texas, which had only a small increase, and Florida, which recorded a slight decline, the GOP control also ignored by NPR in the story.

Some disturbing numbers emerged in the NPR study of the crisis. Nearly 65 percent of the homeless population has no shelter, meaning they roam the streets or set up in encampments in big cities, particularly in Los Angeles. Another is that “the latest federal tally estimated that nearly 182,000 people are homeless in California, representing nearly a quarter of the nation’s overall homeless population,” NPR wrote.

Jeff Olivet, who led the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness during the Biden administration, tried to put a rosier take on the outgoing governor’s record, telling NPR that “Newsom has enacted policies that have gotten people successfully housed, but new people become homeless all the time, and the problem is we just don’t have enough places for them to go.”

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The governor has been an easy target for Republicans in the state capital, Sacramento, and in Washington, DC, for failing to fix the crisis, particularly as he has been mentioned as a potential 2028 presidential candidate.

While Democrats typically blame homelessness on an “affordable housing” shortage in California, critic Spencer Pratt, who ran for Los Angeles mayor, famously said that was a dodge of the real issue.

He told L.A. ABC affiliate Channel 7 in May:

Well, they’re not homeless. They’re drug addicts. Most of these people are addicted to fentanyl and meth. This isn’t Spencer making that up. There is places for all of these people to sleep in L.A. No matter what anybody tells you, we have housing and shelter for everyone that’s living on the street. They are choosing to be on the streets because they want to do drugs. They don’t want rules. They don’t want to listen.

Los Angeles, in particular, has employed “leniency” for drug users as its solution, providing addicts and abusers with clean syringes, paraphernalia, places to shoot up, and drug test strips for “fentanyl contamination,” claiming that will “help individuals enter treatment,” the California Health Care Foundation reported.

GOP lawmakers have also argued that a lack of oversight under Newsom has allowed fraudsters to steal millions in public homelessness funds and generate five-figure incomes for the directors of nonprofits, a charge Newsom has disputed.

In an October poll by Politico, 72 percent of registered California voters said the governor had not handled the homelessness issue well over the past eight years. Nearly 70 percent said he had not done a good job on the issue of housing. California voters replaced Newsom with a similar progressive, Democrat Xavier Becerra, in the 2026 November election.

Newsom declined an interview request from KFF Health News, which partnered with NPR in doing the story.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. He is also the cofounder of Primary Purpose Productions, which made short films that inspire drug addicts and alcoholics to seek recovery. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.