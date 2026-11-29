Nov. 28 (UPI) — Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr on Friday said NBC will no longer broadcast an advertisement criticizing U.S. military assistance to Israel, following backlash from Jewish advocacy groups over the ad airing during a “Saturday Night Live” Thanksgiving special.

The 30-second advertisement, titled “Every Three Seconds,” was sponsored by the pro-Palestinian Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project and aired Wednesday.

“NBC says they’re now pulling this ad, widely described as antisemitic, from the public airwaves and will no longer be broadcasting it,” Carr wrote Friday night in a statement on X.

The advertisement juxtaposes images of an American girl saving $400 to purchase a bicycle with those of a Palestinian girl who lost a leg in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

“Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this,” the advertisement’s narrator says.

The organization said the advertisement was intended to mobilize opposition to a potential new military assistance agreement between the United States and Israel.

The existing 10-year, $38 billion agreement expires in 2028. The organization cited Israeli media reports indicating the Trump administration could soon enter a new five-year agreement providing Israel with comparable or greater annual military assistance.

“We are airing this ad because the American people deserve to know where their money is going,” IMEU Executive Director Margaret DeReus told Semafor.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt condemned NBC’s decision to broadcast the advertisement, accusing it of demonizing Israel and misrepresenting how American taxpayer dollars are spent.

“At a moment of escalating antisemitism, there is no rationale to justify fanning the flames with such a twisted narrative,” Greenblatt said.

Carr did not say if the FCC had intervened in NBC’s decision to withdraw the advertisement.