Kenya releases 5 Ebola patients after negative tests as 2 remain hospitalized

Kenya has released five Ebola patients after they tested negative for the virus and showed no symptoms.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya on Tuesday released five Ebola patients after they tested negative for the virus and showed no symptoms, leaving only two patients undergoing supportive care. Health officials expressed optimism over the country’s progress in containing the outbreak, with no new infections reported.

The Ministry of Health said the five patients had recovered and were discharged following negative test results. It also announced the release of 46 people who had been identified as contacts of the first Ebola patient and placed under quarantine for 21 days.

A further 20 contacts were released last week, while the final batch of 52 people is expected to complete quarantine and be released next week.

The outbreak, which began in Congo in May, has claimed more than 5,000 lives, with over 10,000 cases reported, making it one of the worst Ebola outbreaks on record.

Kenya recorded its first-ever Ebola case on Oct. 6 after a man who had traveled from Congo through Uganda tested positive for the virus. He died hours later at Nairobi Hospital.

Health authorities identified 135 contacts linked to the first patient, eight of whom subsequently tested positive for Ebola. One of the eight patients died, bringing the total number of deaths to two.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said that although no new infections had been recorded in the previous two weeks, the country remained on high alert.

The ministry urged the public to remain vigilant, warning that the outbreak would not be declared over until the recommended 42-day countdown had been completed following the recovery of the final patient.