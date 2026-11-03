Multinational Ukraine force to hold first exercise in Poland: France, UK

Some 2,800 troops from 10 European countries will this month stage in Poland the first exercise of a new multinational force in support of Ukraine, London and Paris said on Tuesday.

Led by France and the UK, the Multinational Force – Ukraine (MNF-U) has no offensive mission and is only to be deployed once a ceasefire is agreed to end the war sparked by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The force, which was set up in 2025 and already has an operational headquarters in Paris, is not a NATO operation and has little US involvement. But it will be ready to respond in case it is attacked by Russia, officials say.

It aims to support the Ukrainian armed forces, ensure security in Ukrainian skies and allow economic activity to resume in the Black Sea.

But the scale and duration of the exercise, dubbed Koalicja (“Coalition” in Polish), risks antagonising Russia, with Moscow still showing little appetite to settle for peace.

It also remains unclear if and when the force would be deployed as fighting still rages, with Ukraine under daily attack from Russia and prospects for a swift ceasefire dim.

“This isn’t a hypothetical plan,” UK Defence Minister Wes Streeting was quoted as saying in the UK statement. “It’s a real force, ready to help Ukraine once the fighting stops.”

Air and land operations

The exercise is scheduled to last from November 9 to 22, involving troops from Belgium, Estonia, Germany, France, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

The air and land operations will take place around the town of Nowa Deba, some 100 kilometres (62 miles) west of the Ukrainian border, the statements said.

The largest contingent of 1,100 troops will come from France, with the UK deploying 300 soldiers including troops from the British Army’s legendary 7 Brigade known as the “Desert Rats”, joined by RAF Typhoon war planes.

Meanwhile, a maritime simulation will be hosted by Turkey to test preparedness for eventual mine-clearing operations in the Black Sea. Turkish troops will not be involved in the land exercise in Poland, it added.

Anti-drone exercises

The first exercise for the coalition force is “a key milestone, as it will serve as a concrete demonstration of the MNF-U’s ability to be deployed as soon as hostilities have ended,” said French General Armel Dirou, who will co-lead the exercise alongside Britain’s Lieutenant General Tom Bateman.

Bateman emphasised that the force was not a “peacekeeping or ceasefire monitoring mission”.

“It is not designed for offensive operations. Its purpose is to provide reassurance and support the regeneration of Ukraine’s armed forces, strengthening their ability to deter and, if necessary, defend against future Russian aggression,” he said.

Nevertheless, Moscow will be watching closely as the war — which has now lasted longer than World War I — grinds towards its five-year milestone with neither side apparently close to a breakthrough.

Dirou said that the aim of the exercise was to prepare how the mission would be deployed, overcoming the various potential logistical and cultural issues between the different countries’ militaries.

“This is not a show of force. We are not going to flex our muscles,” he said.

It is expected that only light equipment, such as drones, will be deployed in Poland for anti-drone and self-defence exercises, rather than heavy weaponry, and that no tanks will be deployed.

Rules of engagement

Western officials emphasised that while the force was defensive in nature it was prepared to defend itself against any aggression.

An “appropriate set” of rules of engagement are being worked on should Russia attack the force, said the officials.

“Russia may choose to operate and to challenge the MNF-U in a variety of different areas,” said an official who asked not to be named, pointing to potential Russian disinformation attacks.

But the official added: “We will be ready to respond as necessary, in order to make sure that we protect our force and we can deliver our mission and our mandate.”