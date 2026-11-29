Nov. 28 (UPI) — Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday proposed a power-sharing agreement with opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot that would allow his political rival to serve first as prime minister.

The proposal comes as Eisenkot, a former Israeli military chief and leader of the centrist Yashar party, faces a Dec. 6 deadline to form a governing coalition following last month’s inconclusive parliamentary election.

Netanyahu said in a statement on X that his Likud party’s position as the largest in parliament would ordinarily entitle him to lead a unity government, but he was willing to relinquish that privilege amid concerns over Israel’s national security.

Netanyahu would initially serve as alternate prime minister, though he did not specify when the leadership would change hands.

Eisenkot invited Netanyahu to immediate negotiations, saying he had submitted a detailed coalition proposal containing significant concessions nearly a week earlier but received no response.

Likud said the two leaders agreed to meet Sunday morning. The Oct. 27 election saw Netanyahu’s alliance of right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties secure 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. Eisenkot and his prospective coalition partners won 48.

Two Arab-led political alliances secured a combined 19 seats, a record result following increased turnout among Arab voters.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog gave Eisenkot 28 days to assemble a governing coalition.

Eisenkot has reached coalition agreements with the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party and the left-wing Democrats and has held negotiations with United Torah Judaism, a longtime Netanyahu ally.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed Netanyahu’s proposal, while former Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Democrats leader Yair Golan expressed skepticism.

Golan accused Netanyahu of employing “deceitful tactics” to remain in power.

Netanyahu previously entered a power-sharing agreement with political rival Benny Gantz following the 2020 election. But the government collapsed before Gantz could assume the premiership, after Netanyahu refused to pass a state budget.

Israel held five parliamentary elections between 2019 and 2022 amid persistent political divisions and difficulties forming stable governing coalitions.

Eisenkot said Friday he intended to announce a new government by Dec. 6 without requesting an available 14-day extension.