Nov. 27 (UPI) — A petition signed by nearly 286,000 Canadians calling for the expulsion of U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra was formally presented to Canada’s Parliament on Thursday.

Canadian Green Party leader Elizabeth May introduced the nonbinding petition in the House of Commons, calling on the government to declare Hoekstra persona non grata and revoke his diplomatic privileges.

“He has been repeatedly abusive and insulting to Canadians,” May told lawmakers.

May described Hoekstra as “the most undiplomatic diplomat” Canada has ever seen.

“And with that, I wish him a happy Thanksgiving,” she added. “I think there are other countries he’d be happier living in.”

The petition, launched in July by Calgary resident Leanne Walker, closed Nov. 18 after attracting more than 123,000 signatures from Ontario, 57,000 from British Columbia and 31,000 from Alberta.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has 45 days to respond.

Petitioners accuse Hoekstra of interfering in Canadian domestic politics, damaging diplomatic relations between Ottawa and Washington and defending President Donald Trump’s repeated suggestions that Canada become the 51st U.S. state.

The petition also raises concerns about meetings between members of the separatist Alberta Prosperity Project and U.S. State Department officials. Hoekstra has denied knowledge of the meetings.

The ambassador has also criticized Canadian politicians for opposing Trump’s tariffs and said bilateral defense relations could be affected if Canada abandoned its planned purchase of American-made F-35 fighter jets,

“As long as the president of the United States thinks I’m doing a good job, I’ll be here,” Hoekstra said in August.

Carney previously rejected calls to expel Hoekstra, citing the importance of maintaining economic and security relations with Washington.

The Canadian government is required to issue a written response to the petition but is not obligated to comply with its demands.

Hoekstra represented western Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 to 2011 and served as ambassador to the Netherlands during Trump’s first administration.

He was named ambassador to Canada in April 2025.