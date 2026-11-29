Nov. 28 (UPI) — A fire destroyed a Texas mansion belonging to retired NBA star and two-time league champion Chris Bosh early Saturday, authorities said.

The blaze broke out at approximately 5:30 a.m. CST, prompting a response from multiple fire departments, NBC News reported.

Photographs released by authorities showed flames engulfing the mansion and firefighters working amid the charred remains of the property.

Collin County property records from 2025 show Bosh’s mansion had an assessed value of about $3.6 million, CBS News Texas reported.

The blaze comes nearly two years after he lost a property in the California wildfires. Bosh’s home was destroyed in the Pacific Palisades wildfire that devastated parts of Los Angeles in January 2025.

The Celina Police Department said firefighters responded to two separate structure fires Saturday morning, including one at Bosh’s property along Bosh Hideaway Ranch, north of Dallas.

“Both fires have been extinguished, and both structures are believed to have been unoccupied at the time,” police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Authorities said there was no immediate evidence linking the two fires.

Firefighters from six neighboring communities, including Prosper, McKinney and Frisco, assisted local emergency crews in extinguishing the blazes.

A Dallas native, Bosh spent 13 seasons in the NBA, beginning his professional basketball career with the Toronto Raptors before joining the Miami Heat.

His playing career ended in 2016 following health complications associated with blood clotting.

Bosh was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.