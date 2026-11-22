Gonzalo Tapia scored twice, Patrick Schulte made five saves and the seventh-seeded Columbus Crew upset Lionel Messi and defending MLS Cup champion Inter Miami 3-0 in Game 1 of their best-of-three first round playoff series.

MIAMI (AP) — Gonzalo Tapia scored twice, Patrick Schulte made five saves and the seventh-seeded Columbus Crew upset Lionel Messi and defending MLS Cup champion Inter Miami 3-0 on Saturday in Game 1 of their best-of-three, first-round playoff series.

Taha Habroune also scored to stun Messi and the star-studded Inter Miami squad, the No. 2 seed.

The win extended a dominant run for Columbus, which was 15th in the Eastern Conference on Sept. 1 but entered the MLS postseason having won its past six regular-season matches — the longest active streak in the league.

It was another disappointing performance for Inter Miami in its first season playing at Nu Stadium — the 26,700-seat venue that opened this year. Miami won just six of 17 regular season matches at Nu Stadium since playing its first game there in April, and was shut out for the first time at the venue on Saturday.

Game 2 of the series will be in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.

“We can’t concede early,” Miami defender Ian Fray said. “We’re going to score goals if we can keep a clean sheet going into the second half.”

Tapia converted an early penalty after Miami goalie Dayne St. Clair came off his line and brought down the Columbus forward in the box in the eighth. Habroune doubled the lead in the 52nd, and Tapia tapped a shot post St. Clair six minutes later.

Schulte made four saves in the first half, denying Messi on a point-blank shot in the 23rd and again on a free kick in the 31st.

Miami played down a man the second half after Gonzalo Luján was sent off after receiving a red card in the 36th.

Miami’s frustrations became evident by the end of the first half. Messi was shown a yellow card after bouncing the ball off the side of Tapia’s face while taking a throw in, and fans booed as players walked off the field at the half.

Messi presented Golden Boot

Ahead of kickoff, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas presented Messi with the 2026 Golden Boot award, which the star won earlier this month.

Messi also won the Golden Boot last year, becoming the first player to win the award given to the league’s top scorer in consecutive seasons.

He had 26 goals during the regular season, along with 17 assists — second-most in the league. He’s just the sixth MLS player to win multiple Golden Boots. He is also expected to win his third straight MLS MVP award.

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