U.S. House races to watch Tuesday

Nov. 3 (UPI) — The U.S. House of Representatives could see a dramatic shift after the midterm elections, so pay attention as the results roll in Tuesday night.

All 435 seats in the House are available to candidates, as they are every two years. The current House is split almost evenly with 218 Republicans, 214 Democrats, one independent (Rep. Kevin Kiley, I-Calif., who caucuses with Republicans) and two vacancies.

The two vacancies are in Florida’s 20th District, left by Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, and Texas’ 23rd District, vacated by Republican Tony Gonzales. Both seats have been vacant since April when they resigned under scrutiny.

Several states have redrawn their congressional districts over the past year because President Donald Trump asked them to in the hopes of making the districts more favorable for Republican candidates. Texas redistricted, adding five more districts likely to pick up Republicans, and California redistricted making five more districts favorable to Democrats. Virginia tried to follow California to add new Democratic strongholds, but the state supreme court rejected the plan.

Missouri redrew its districts, but the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected its new map multiple times. Louisiana and Tennessee also passed new maps, each removing a majority-Black district. Voters and politicians in some states, including Indiana and Georgia, rejected measures to redistrict.

But redistricting doesn’t guarantee wins. Voters still get to decide, as they will Tuesday.

There are three races in Virginia that are being closely watched Tuesday. In Virginia’s 1st District, incumbent Rep. Rob Wittman, R, faces challenger Shannon Taylor, D. In the 2nd, Rep. Jennifer Kiggans, R, is up against challenger Elaine Luria, D. And in the 5th, Rep. John McGuire, R, faces Tom Perriello, D. Virginia’s polls close at 7 p.m. EST.

In Iowa, the three races to watch are in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Districts. All four of Iowa’s House seats are held by Republicans, but they face tough races, as Iowa is mostly farm country. The price of diesel fuel has made the harvest more expensive this year, leaving Republicans to defend Trump’s war in Iran. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R, is facing Democrat Christina Bohannan; Rep. Joe Mitchell, R, faces Democrat Lindsay James; and Rep. Zach Nunn, R, faces challenger Sarah Trone Garriott, D. Iowa’s polls close at 9 p.m. EST.

In Michigan, the 7th District is represented by Rep. Tom Barrett, R, and he faces Democrat William Lawrence. Michigan’s polls close at 9 p.m. EST.

There are three important races in Texas to watch Tuesday. In the 15th District, Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R, is challenged by Democrat Bobby Pulido. In the 34th District, Rep. Vincente Gonzales Jr. is facing Eric Flores, R. And in the 35th, an open seat, Johnny Garcia, D, faces Carlos De La Cruz, R. The last of Texas’ polls close at 9 p.m. EST.

In North Carolina, Rep. Don Davis, D, is challenged by Laurie Buckhout, R. North Carolina’s polls close at 7:30 p.m. EST.

In Florida, the 1st District sees Rep. Darren Soto, D, face challenger Dan Green, R; in the 14th, Rep. Kathy Castor, D, faces Republican Mike Beltran; in the 22nd District Pia Dandiya, D, is running against Casey Askar, R, for an open seat. In the 25th District, Rep. Jared Evan Moskowitz, D, is facing challenger Scott Singer, R. The last of Florida’s polls close at 8 p.m. EST.

In Pennsylvania’s 1st District, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R, faces challenger Bob Harvie. In the 7th, Republican Rep. Ryan Mackenzie is challenged by Bob Brooks, D. The 8th District will see Republican Rep. Ron Bresnahan Jr. defend his seat from Paige Cognetti, D. And in the 10th District, Rep. Scott Perry, R, faces challenger Janelle Stelson, D. Pennsylvania’s polls close at 8 p.m. EST.