Argentina vowed on Saturday to continue efforts to halt a British-Israeli oil project off the disputed Falkland Islands, after a UN-backed international court rejected its bid to temporarily block it.

The case was the latest spat between Britain and Argentina, which fought a bitter 10-week war in 1982 over the UK-administered islands in the South Atlantic.

In September, Argentina launched an arbitration process against London over the Sea Lion project off the Falklands, which is led by Britain’s Rockhopper company and Israel’s Navitas.

Ahead of any decision, it also called on the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) to impose emergency measures to suspend the project.

The Hamburg-based ITLOS, an independent court set up under UN auspices, rejected Argentina’s claims by 18 votes to three.

In a decision read out by ITLOS president Maurice Kamga, the judges ruled there did not appear to be any basis for believing it had jurisdiction, as the tribunal is unable to make decisions based on questions of sovereignty.

“We welcome the decision by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea not to prescribe provisional measures,” UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and the government’s chief legal adviser, Ellie Reeves, said in a joint statement.

“We now call on Argentina to respect the right of the Falkland Islanders to determine their own future and urge Argentina to end its wider economic pressure against the Falkland Islands,” they added.

However, Argentine President Javier Milei said in a statement that Argentina will continue to “assert its rights through all diplomatic, legal and administrative channels at its disposal”.

“This decision is not the final word,” he said.

Buenos Aires had argued the plan violates a UN resolution calling for both sides to desist from unilateral actions until their dispute over the sovereignty of the islands is resolved.

It had asked the court to impose emergency measures and order Britain to take the necessary steps “to ensure that no new drilling for exploitation, and no installation of production infrastructure” takes place in the North Malvinas Basin.

It further urged the court to order the UK to “refrain from using the information obtained in the exploration of the natural resources of the disputed maritime areas”.

Contested claims

Britain urged the court to reject the case, saying it was rooted in Argentina’s claims to sovereignty.

London argued the sovereignty claim falls outside the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea’s arbitration process aimed at settling maritime disputes, which the judges ultimately accepted.

Milei has doubled down on his country’s claim over the Falklands — known in Argentina as Las Malvinas — since US President Donald Trump said he was open to reviewing Washington’s stance on the territory.

The Falkland Islanders themselves voted overwhelmingly in 2013 to remain British.

But Argentina, which calls the islands the Malvinas, rejects that outcome, arguing the principle of self-determination does not apply to a population it considers implanted by Britain after 1833.

The Sea Lion oil field is located around 220 kilometres (135 miles) from the Falklands, which lie 600 kilometres off Argentina’s Patagonian coast and almost 13,000 kilometres from Britain.

The tribunal was set up under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which entered into force in 1994 and sets out a “regime of law and order in the world’s oceans and seas, establishing rules governing all uses of the oceans and their resources”.