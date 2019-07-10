House Republicans and Democrats are rewarding the “indentured servitude” business model of Silicon Valley’s tech conglomerates with a bill that allows Indian nationals to monopolize the United States’ green card system, an expert says.

In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Tonight, Center for Immigration Studies Director of Policy Jessica Vaughan said the 140 House Republicans and 224 House Democrats who voted to back fast-tracking green cards for hundreds of thousands of Indian nationals who came to the U.S. to take high-paying American jobs is an “indefensible” position that rewards the outsourcing, cheap labor business model of Silicon Valley.

Right now, most of the people on the waiting list [for a green card] are from one country: India. So they have to wait in a longer line because there are so many people asking for green cards through their employers, who promised them a green card even though they came on a temporary visa. If this were to pass, it would mean that instead of the 25 percent of the employment-based green cards that Indians now receive, they would get more than 90 percent of them for at least the next ten years. And that means that a highly skilled immigrant that an employer wants to bring in from anywhere in rest in the world will have to wait more than a decade to come here. [Emphasis added] The real beneficiaries of this provision are the employers in Big Tech and the Indian outsourcing companies who, for a long time, have been replacing their U.S. workers with cheaper contract workers coming in on temporary visas. And because many of them discriminate against Americans and people from other countries, almost 80 percent of [temporary foreign visa workers] are from India. And they’ve been bringing in more people than can be accommodated in the numerical limits of our legal immigration system. [Emphasis added] So this would basically reward the very employers that have abused our temporary visa system and replaced American workers, and they would get to basically move on and continue bringing in contract workers. And the workers, themselves, would get their green cards faster. And it just rewards a system that has been terrible for U.S. workers and it’s really, I think, indefensible. [Emphasis added]

The legislation, known as HR. 1044, would eliminate the country caps law that prevents one country from monopolizing the nation’s green card system. Instead, employers like Infosys and Amazon — both of which have brought in thousands of foreign H-1B workers to replace Americans — would be able to fast-track the importation of temporary, imported foreign workers for U.S. jobs while getting their existing foreign workers green cards more quickly.

‘This change would reward that indentured servitude model that has worked so well for Big Tech but not so much for the workers who had these jobs before,” Vaughan said. “Basically what these employers do is recruit workers to come from India who will agree to take the jobs for less money.”

“They come in these very tenuous, indentured servitude kind of positions, and they’re told that it’s only going to be for a few years because the employer will sponsor them for a green card … the problem is, they’ve brought in so many over the years, hundreds of thousands, and we have numerical limits on the number of green cards and we have these per country limits. They’re all coming from one country, so the line is longer. Some of them have been waiting for about ten years now. U.S. immigration law never promised them a green card, but their employer did.”

The green card giveaway by Republicans and Democrats will also reward and incentivize wealthy Chinese investors to effectively buy green cards for themselves and their families.

Vaughan explained:

The bill that Nancy Pelosi wants to pass added a provision for a different category … that’s been used for investors who’ve agreed to pay as little as $500,000 … they can get green cards for their entire family. This is very popular among wealthy Chinese. [Emphasis added] So many Chinese could come up with half a million, its tens of thousands of them, they developed a long waiting line also and apparently a lot of them have stopped making these investments because it takes so long to get the green cards. [Emphasis added] Investors, mostly real estate, … reportedly convinced the backers of this bill in the House to exempt Chinese investors from this per country cap also so that they can get their green cards faster so that the developers can get their half a million dollar no interest loans faster. [Emphasis added]

Every year, more than 100,000 foreign workers are brought to the U.S. on the H-1B visa and are allowed to stay for up to six years. There are about 650,000 H-1B visa foreign workers in the U.S. at any given moment.

Americans are often laid off in the process and forced to train their foreign replacements, as highlighted by Breitbart News. More than 85,000 Americans annually potentially lose their jobs to foreign labor through the H-1B visa program.

As Breitbart News previously reported, more than 2.7 million H-1B foreign workers have been approved to come to the U.S. to take American jobs between 2007 and 2017. During that same period, businesses tried to outsource almost 3.5 million American jobs to foreign workers instead of hiring Americans.

About four million young Americans enter the workforce each year, many looking for white-collar jobs in the STEM fields. Those Americans’ prospects of finding work are crippled by the country’s legal immigration process, which admits more than 1.5 million immigrants and hundreds of thousands of foreign visa workers annually. Already, the wage-cutting business scheme has led to foreign-born workers overwhelmingly outnumbering Americans in the tech industry in Silicon Valley, California.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.