Ted Cruz, Andrew Yang Set for Basketball Match After Democrat Debates

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Democrat presidential hopeful Andrew Yang will meet up for a basketball game on Friday in Houston after the match was announced on social media Wednesday.

The arrangement started when Fox News producer Patrick Ward tweeted in favor of a Cruz/Yang basketball meetup.

“Need a @AndrewYang v. @tedcruz game,” Ward tweeted, to which Cruz quickly responded, “Sorry. You gotta poll at 5% or more to play on my court”:

Sorry. You gotta poll at 5% or more to play on my court. https://t.co/xRx6VYdWft — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 11, 2019

Then Yang chimed in with the results of a Hill Harris X poll that shows the candidate has five percent support. That’s when Cruz agreed to the match.

“Bring it. 4 on 4, you plus three of your paid staffers vs me and three of my paid staffers (no outside ringers). Say, this Friday afternoon in Houston? The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner’s choice? Game?” Cruz tweeted.

Above the poll results, Yang tweeted, “Ted I would be delighted to beat you in basketball” :

Bring it. 4 on 4, you plus three of your paid staffers vs me and three of my paid staffers (no outside ringers). Say, this Friday afternoon in Houston? The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner’s choice? Game? https://t.co/HVlssiJEA5 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 12, 2019

Also included in the Fox News report on the basketball game is an ABC video of Yang playing basketball that Ward retweeted.

This latest matchup with someone on the other side of the political and ideological spectrum follows a recent debate between Cruz and actress and activist Alyssa Milano on gun rights.

Milano said on social media that she wasn’t sure any minds had been changed but that it was a civil discussion.

I just left. He was gracious. I’m unsure if it changes anything. But appreciative for the opportunity to bridge the divide with civil, meaningful, discussion. Link to entire meeting below. #NoRA https://t.co/tAAzPXt5hW — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 10, 2019

