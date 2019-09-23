President Donald Trump ridiculed Democrats and the establishment media for their alarm of his conversation with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky about former Vice President Joe Biden.

“It’s just a Democrat witch hunt, here we go again,” Trump said, speaking to reporters as he arrived at the United Nations summit on Monday.

He taunted the establishment media and Democrat coalition for failing with narratives surrounding the Russia investigation and falsely raising the alarm of a looming recession, noting that the hysteria over his Ukraine conversation about Biden was only the latest attempt.

“The one who’s got the problem is Biden,” Trump said, pointing out that Biden was the one who actually threatened in 2014 to withhold aid funding from Ukraine until they fired one of their prosecutors.

The fired prosecutor was investigating Burisma Holdings, where Biden’s son Hunter was getting paid as much as $50,000 a month to serve on its board.

“What Biden did is a disgrace; what his son did is a disgrace,” Trump said, referring to Hunter Biden. “The son took money from Ukraine; the son took money from China, a lot of money from China.”

Trump said he would continue to talk about corruption in Ukraine with the country’s leaders, noting that Zelensky was elected to weed out corruption.

“We’re supporting a country, we want to make sure that country is honest … Why would you give money to a country you think is corrupt?” he asked.

He hinted to reporters that the White House may soon release the transcript of his phone call with Zelensky to prove that nothing he said in the conversation was wrong.

Trump also questioned the motives of the whistleblower that first complained about the phone call.

“The very thing that they are accusing President Trump of doing (which I didn’t do), was actually done by Joe Biden. Continues to be a double standard.” @RepDevinNunes @foxandfriends These people are stone cold Crooked. Also, who is this so-called “whistleblower” who doesn’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2019