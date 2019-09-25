A CNN panelist falsely suggested on Wednesday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is hiding from the media because he does not want to discuss a call between President Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During a segment on CNN’s The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, political analyst Nia-Malika Henderson claimed that McCarthy is not “eager” to talk to the media about Trump’s call with Zelensky, whereas it has been confirmed that the two did not discuss military aid to Ukraine as first claimed by a whistleblower.

Henderson said:

Over these last few days, obviously you’ve seen a slew of Democrats get off the sidelines, call for this impeachment inquiry. This call, which is very damaging to this president in terms of the light it puts him in, right. Essentially, bringing up this aid, then asking for a favor, so we don’t know. There’s a been this kind of conventional wisdom that the president wanted this, that he feels like this would energize his base, that this would kind of bind the Republican Party to this president. But you saw today Kevin McCarthy … was asked in the hallway about this call. He wasn’t too eager to come before cameras and talk about this. This is an unfortunate set of facts for Republicans. [Emphasis added]

The claim by Henderson, though, is false, as McCarthy just today spoke to Breitbart News, where he talked directly about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s effort to impeach Trump over the Ukraine call.

Similarly, McCarthy joined Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday night to discuss the Democrats’ plans to impeach Trump. In statements to Breitbart News, McCarthy said the impeachment plan will backfire on Democrats in the 2020 presidential election.

“The left has officially lost their minds — they are so fixated on their imaginary impeachment that they are getting nothing else done,” McCarthy said. “Two hundred and sixty-six days in power and what have Nancy Pelosi and the Socialist Democrats accomplished? Absolutely nothing.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.