President Trump’s senior adviser Stephen Miller says 2020 Democrat presidential primary candidates are willing to “sacrifice the working class” of the United States to help illegal aliens.

In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Sunday, Miller said the 2020 Democrats’ open borders agenda of decriminalizing illegal immigration and forcing American taxpayers to provide free healthcare to illegal aliens is a “great crime against” working Americans.

“When those Democrats raised their hands, what that said is, is that they’re willing to sacrifice the working class of this country to siphon off their funds and their healthcare to benefit illegal aliens who violated our laws and broke into our country,” Miller said. “It is a great crime against the working people of this country.”

“On the question of immigration, [the 2020 Democrats] are all indistinguishably supportive of open borders and mass migration and unlimited benefits for foreign citizens all across the world,” Miller said.

Miller is referring to the fact that the majority of 2020 Democrat candidates — including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) — said they would force Americans to provide free healthcare to all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S.

As Breitbart News estimated, providing free healthcare to every illegal alien in the U.S. would cost up to $66 billion a year or $660 billion over a decade to American taxpayers. Already, Americans are forced to subsidize illegal aliens’ medical costs to the sum of almost $20 billion a year.

The Urban Institute’s Linda Blumberg, a health insurance expert, told the New York Times that such a policy providing free healthcare for every foreign national who crosses the U.S.-Mexico border or overstays a visa would drive a migration of “people with serious health problems” to the country.

On the other hand, Miller noted that Trump recently signed a presidential proclamation that protects American taxpayers from subsidizing the healthcare and medical costs of legal immigrants who want to permanently resettle in the U.S.

“The President issued an executive order … to simply say that in order to be lawfully admitted into our country, you must be able to afford or have a plan to cover your basic healthcare needs so that you and I and every other citizen in this country and every other person lawfully residing here today does not have to cover those health care expenses, that we will not use our healthcare system to subsidize all of planet Earth, which will mean rationing of care and denial of coverage for us citizens,” Miller said.

“We know that noncitizens are uninsured at a much higher rate than U.S. citizens and that bringing in large numbers of new noncitizens who have no means and no ability and no capacity financially to cover their health care costs means longer lines in emergency rooms,” Miller continued.

“It means fewer hours of time to see your doctor, it means less access to basic medicine, less access to basic procedures, it means less and worse care if that’s allowed to happen,” Miller said. “And so this is going to protect the availability of those benefits for U.S. citizens and persons today that are already living and residing here lawfully.”

The most recent Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll found that the 2020 Democrats’ plan to give free, taxpayer-funded healthcare to all illegal aliens living in the U.S. is the most unpopular policy position thus far. Likewise, a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) revealed recently that his research finds swing voters are vastly turned off by the open borders agenda pushed by leading 2020 Democrats.

In contrast, a majority of white, Hispanic, and black Americans said they support Trump’s latest regulation that seeks to ban welfare-dependent immigration — that is, legal immigrants permanently resettling in the U.S. despite having a record of using taxpayer-funded welfare programs.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.