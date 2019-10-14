Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder and Executive Director Charlie Kirk is calling on Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) to apologize and retract her signature from a petition that she signed earlier this month, which smears Kirk’s conservative student organization. The TPUSA founder spoke with host Matthew Boyle on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday.

“Senator Harris signs this letter comparing [TPUSA] to the most hateful things you could possibly imagine,” said Kirk of the senator signing a University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) petition, which he says has waged “slanderous accusations” against his conservative organization.

“We completely and wholeheartedly reject this accusation by Senator Harris,” affirmed Kirk. “We demand a total and unequivocal apology and retraction.”

“She signs this [petition] to try to pander to these radicals on campus,” said Kirk. “[Harris] is supposed to be this leading candidate for the Democrat Party — obviously, that hasn’t materialized too well for her, but — you have these politicians that validate the radical narrative on these college campuses, time and time again.”

The TPUSA founder also invited Sen. Harris to meet and spend time with his student members, so that she may be enlightened on what his organization actually stands for. “Why didn’t she stop by our Black Leadership Summit?” asked Kirk.

“We have the largest-ever Young Women’s Leadership Summit, the largest-ever Teenage Student Action Summit, largest Latino Summit, largest Black Leadership Summit,” elaborated Kirk. “So out of all the organizations to single-out and attack, it is the most unfair, and honestly, the most laughable, to go after Turning Point USA.”

“It’s so baseless, it’s so slanderous, but look, the left doesn’t care about facts,” said Kirk. “All they care about is attacking people that they might deem a threat, and do whatever they possibly can to get themselves into current political power.”

On the topic of leftists doing whatever it takes to be in political power, Kirk also offered his remarks regarding the Democrats’ latest attacks on President Donald Trump. Kirk said.

The reason they are trying to impeach this duly-elected, successful president is because they see what you and I see, and what any other objective viewer sees. They see crowds with 40,000 people in stadiums, if you count the overflow. They see the president all across the country — in every corner of the country — being able to draw people that wait in line for 40 to 60 to 80 hours — they see a campaign that has raised twice as much money than Barack Obama’s successful 2012 reelection campaign. So they see all these things, and they see their corrupt, boring, weak candidates that are running for the presidency, and they get very, very worried, and very nervous. Because currently, we have the best economy — the world is more peaceful because of the benevolency of the superpower of America that has been restored by the President of the United States rebuilding our military and asserting us against our enemies, such as Iran, and reapplying sanctions against them.

“So they can’t run on policy, they can’t run on ideas,” said Kirk. “They are terrified that the president’s base is actually growing, that black approval ratings are going up, and Hispanic approval ratings are going up.”

“The Democrats are not trying to remove the President of the United States because he did something wrong, they’re trying to remove him because he got in the way of their agenda,” said Kirk.

The TPUSA founder added that when the left targets conservatives in this type of manner, it just “goes to show that you’re making a difference — that’s how you know that you’re moving the dial.”

“I spoke at the University of Nevada, Reno earlier this week to a crowd that was double the size of what [Harris] drew on the very same campus two weeks ago,” noted Kirk. “So maybe she’s a little bit upset that Turning Point USA, a national conservative student organization, is drawing twice as many people on a campus that’s supposed to be very, very liberal.”

