Eric Trump attacked former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter in a Saturday interview with Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro, claiming it is “sickening” to see the Bidens go “into politics to enrich themselves.”

“Here’s reality, they’re fighting a president that has the greatest economy this country has ever seen, the strongest military that we have,” Eric Trump told Pirro late Saturday while taking pot shots against the 2020 Democrats. “They’re fighting a patriotism that exists in this country that hasn’t existed in a very, very long time.”

“You have a guy whose son is embezzling money from everybody and enriching himself off of, you know his father’s position under –,” Eric Trump said, before Pirro cut him off.

Later in the interview, Eric Trump continued to attack the Bidens for “enriching” themselves on deals, especially Hunter Biden for serving on the board of directors for a Ukranian oil and gas company while his father served as vice president.

“Why is it that every family goes into politics and enriches themselves?” Eric Trump asked, referring to the Bidens, during his Fox News appearance.

“We stopped doing deals when he went into politics. Guess what, all these kids, they started doing deals when their families went into politics and it’s sickening,” he added.

Donald Trump Jr. echoed Eric Trump’s statements in an earlier interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, saying that he and Eric were “international business people before politics.”