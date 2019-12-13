Democrat Rep. Colin Allred to Vote for Impeachment

Representative Colin Allred, D-TX, speaks in front of the US Supreme Court during an event to call for the protection of affordable healthcare for those with preexisting conditions in Washington, DC on April 2, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Freshman swing district Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) announced Friday that he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Allred said he will vote to impeach for both articles of impeachment Friday, contending in a press release that:

After reviewing the evidence and testimony delivered to Congress, I have determined that the articles of impeachment are appropriate. Next week I intend to vote yes, as it is clear the President engaged in an abuse of his authority, putting himself above the law, and his personal interests above the nation’s.

After reviewing weeks of testimony from dedicated, non-partisan public servants, Trump Administration officials, the Administration’s own call summary and the whistleblower’s report; it is clear that the President attempted to bribe the leader of a foreign nation to smear a political rival and to undermine our next election.

These uncontroverted facts are an unacceptable violation of his oath of office and constitute an impeachable abuse of power. This is a somber moment for our nation, and I have not reached this decision lightly.

The Texas Democrat said that impeachment is “not about partisan politics.”

“It is about protecting our democracy and fulfilling my role as a member of a co-equal branch of government tasked with upholding the rule of law,” he added.

Allred served as one of the many Democrats who flipped Republican seats during the 2018 midterm elections. The Texas Democrat beat incumbent Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) by 6.5 percentage points.

Allred’s support for impeachment follows as Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) voted to advance both articles of impeachment out of the House Judiciary Committee on Friday. Reps. Elaine Luria (D-VA) and Conor Lamb (D-PA), both swing district Democrats, announced this week that they will also vote for impeachment.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

