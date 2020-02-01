American Conservative Union Formally Disinvites Mitt Romney from CPAC

American Conservative Union (ACU) chairman Matt Schlapp formally “disinvited” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) from this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) due to Romney’s vote to call on additional witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

“The ‘extreme conservative’ and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020,” Schlapp tweeted on Friday.

Romney, along with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), broke away from the party to vote in favor of hearing from additional witnesses.

The measure to subpoena additional witnesses and documents in the trial failed in a 51-49 vote after other moderate Republicans voted “no.”

The Senate is expected to vote Wednesday on acquitting Trump.

CPAC is one of the largest gatherings of conservatives in the country, and Trump has spoken at the event the last three years.

Romney also spoke at CPAC in 2012 as a presidential candidate, but the current Utah senator has ruffled the feathers of many conservatives for criticizing the White House administration.

This year’s CPAC is scheduled to begin on February 26 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), conservative commentator Mark Levin, and Brexit leader Nigel Farage as some of the speakers on the roster.