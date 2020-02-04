Almost four-in-ten Americans say the Iowa Democrat Caucus is “definitely” or “probably” being rigged, according to a poll released amid chaos in the 2020 Democrat primary.

While the Iowa Democrat Party has still yet to release the full results of Monday evening’s caucus — only releasing a majority of the results that show Mayor Pete Buttigieg winning the most delegates — nearly 40 percent of American adults say the process is being “rigged” for a specific candidate.

“A reporting failure in an app used to manage the Democratic Iowa caucuses has delayed the results. In the absence of the results, several candidates are claiming victory,” the online YouGov Poll of about 2,900 American adults reads.

The poll continued:

Some have claimed that this is evidence of a conspiracy in order to bias the results for or against certain candidates. Do you think that the caucus results are or are not being rigged in favor of or against some candidates?

To that question, about 17 percent of American adults said the Iowa Democrat Caucus is definitely being rigged by party insiders, and another 22 percent said the caucus is probably being rigged. Only 32 percent of adults said the caucus is likely or definitely not being rigged. Twenty-nine percent said they did not know.

More prominently, nearly half of all swing voters say the caucus is definitely or probably being rigged. Only 26 percent of swing voters say they do not believe the caucus is being rigged for any one candidate.

The poll comes as information has come to light revealing that the cyber firm that built the app used in the Iowa Democrat Caucus has ties to Buttigieg and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, as well as her 2016 campaign staffers.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) has denounced the process in Iowa, accusing the Democrat National Convention (DNC) of “rigging” the primary for moderate, establishment-aligned candidates like Mike Bloomberg, while Marianne Williamson has called for DNC Chair Tom Perez to resign.

“It’s clear that the corporate media, the military-industrial complex, and the party establishment are threatened by [my] message because it challenges their grip on power,” Gabbard said. “They will do everything to silence us, while also rigging the primary process for billionaire candidates who think they can bypass the kind of grassroots campaigning that is the fuel of our movement.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.