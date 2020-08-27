Donald Trump Jr., the president’s oldest son, used social media Thursday to call out Democrats for not condemning the looting and violence that has shaken Democrat-run cities across America.

“Democrats had an opportunity last week to condemn the looting and the violence happening in Dem run cities and not one person, not a single one, took even a second to do that in that never ending I hate America zoom call that they called the DNC,” he tweeted.

Portland is nearing a hundred straight days of violence as violent protests have continued in Seattle and Minneapolis.

Murder and mayhem broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week, after a police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, who was shot after he scuffled with police and reached inside his car. Protests in solidarity took place in Washington, D.C., where protesters harassed diners seated on restaurant patios and demanded they raise their fists.

Protesters have increasingly gone into residential areas at night in those cities to threaten locals, as Breitbart News reported.

