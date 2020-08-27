Tom Cotton Blasts Joe Biden: He ‘Won’t Stand Up for America’

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) pilloried Joe Biden during his speech to the Republican National Convention on Thursday.

“Joe Biden would return us to a weak and dangerous past. Barack Obama’s own secretary of defense said Joe Biden has been wrong on nearly every major national security decision over the past four decades,” he said before comparing the two candidates’ records.

“Joe Biden slashed defense spending again and again. President Trump rebuilt our military—and added the Space Force,” he said.

“Joe Biden let ISIS terrorists rampage across the Middle East. President Trump eliminated ISIS’s leader—and destroyed its caliphate,” Cotton said.

“Joe Biden opposed the mission to kill Osama bin Laden. President Trump avenged the murder of hundreds of Americans by killing Iran’s terrorist mastermind, Qassim Soleimani,” he continued.

“Joe Biden sent pallets of cash to the ayatollahs. President Trump ripped up the dangerous Iran nuclear deal.”

Cotton accused Biden of coddling “socialist dictators in Cuba and Venezuela” while “President Trump fights against communism—in America’s backyard and around the world.”

The Arkansas senator then zeroed in on China.

“Joe Biden aided and abetted China’s rise for fifty years with terrible trade deals that closed our factories and laid off our workers. President Trump stands up to China’s cheating, and stealing, and lying,” Cotton said.

“Joe Biden allowed Chinese fentanyl to flood across our southern border. President Trump sanctioned Chinese drug dealers for poisoning our kids,” he said.

“Joe Biden said the Chinese Communists aren’t even our competitors, aren’t “bad folks”—just months before they unleashed this plague on the world. President Trump is clear-eyed about the Chinese threat, and he’s making China pay,” Cotton said.

“But China’s not giving up—in fact, they’re rooting for Joe Biden. America’s other enemies won’t give up either. But Joe Biden would be as wrong and weak over the next four years as he has been for the last fifty,” he added.

“We need a president who stands up for America—not one who takes a knee,” Cotton said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on weekends. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.