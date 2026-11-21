French actress Léa Seydoux, who played Daniel Craig’s love interest in the James Bond films Spectre and No Time to Die, has no interest in the franchise anymore, saying the titular spy “became American” when Amazon purchased it.

Seydoux shared her thoughts about the state of the franchise now that Robert Pattinson has been tapped as the new James Bond in an interview on The Runthrough podcast.

“I don’t really care,” she said, laughing. “I don’t really care, guys. How can you?”

“It became American. But I’m sure the movie will be great because it’s directed by Denis Villeneuve, who’s a very talented director. I’m sure he will do something great,” she added.

The actress previously told Variety that she “was a bit sad when I heard that it was sold (…) but now that it’s Denis, I was like, Oh, at least it’s him, so it will be cinema.”

Seydoux worked with Villeneuve on Dune: Part 2.

“He’s super cultured — he knows so much about cinema, but not only cinema,” she told Variety.

Regarding James Bond himself, Seydoux said that today’s young leading men don’t have the chops to play 007.

“It’s really difficult to cast James Bond, because you need to find an actor with a depth and with many layers, and I don’t think that the young generation really has that,” she said on the podcast.

In a way, Seydoux is correct in saying that James Bond “became American” following the Amazon purchase, considering the fact that Jeff Bezos himself had a hand in casting the titular role. As Breitbart News reported:

Who knew? Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has revealed he took on the new role of deputy-assistant casting director to be “heavily involved” in choosing Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond. The BBC reports the polymath was speaking at the Semafor Silicon Valley & The World conference on Tuesday in California where he revealed his hitherto unknown skill in choosing actors for Hollywood character roles. Bezos mused he was originally “biased against” Pattinson – who starred in many blockbuster films like Batman and the Twilight series – “because he’s already so famous.

Former Bond star Timothy Dalton shared similar concerns in 2025 — that the films would lose their distinct British flavor under new management.

“I have no idea what Amazon would do with it, and I have no idea what the relationship of Amazon to the Broccolis will be,” Dalton said. “But it is a damn fine series of movies. I was watching it when I was young, we all were. It’s been part of our lives, so anything that threatens it is kind of sad.”

Time will tell on whether or not that will shake the franchise beyond recognition or stir it into something special.