A two-year-old girl who wandered away from her home outside Eloy, Arizona, Tuesday afternoon was found safe and sound thanks to the determination of a volunteer searcher and local authorities.

When Vella Campillo disappeared near the Silver Bell Estates neighborhood around 5:00 p.m., her family was desperate to find her, Fox 10 reported Wednesday.

Parents Joseph Campillo and Deanna Fritz said she had been playing with her siblings while another relative watched them when she went missing. Neighbors and authorities lost no time in searching for her as the night grew darker.

Seven hours into their search, around midnight, a man named Jay Stewart was looking in a remote area two miles from the girl’s home and something caught his attention, per ABC 15.

“I leaned over looking under these bushes, thinking she might be laying down because it was cold. And when I leaned over one time, and I’m calling her name… and behind me to my left, I hear something that didn’t even sound human. It was probably a relief, or fright, or whatever,” Stewart recalled.

The moment he shone his flashlight in that direction, he saw Vella in a desert wash. Stewart said he immediately picked her up and she clung to him.

A deputy’s body camera footage showed the moments after Stewart rescued the little girl, whom he had wrapped in a jacket because she was wearing only a diaper.

“Can you believe this?” he asked the deputy before pointing to where he found the child. The deputy wrapped Vella in a blanket as helicopters were heard overhead.

She appeared unwilling to let go of her rescuer when the deputy said he needed to make sure she was unharmed:

“When he tried to take her away, she wouldn’t let go. She had really bonded with me, and I was shocked. I’ve never experienced anything like that before,” Stewart told reporters.

During a press conference after the rescue, Stewart was overcome with emotion when he recalled the experience:

The search operation, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, was a large one that involved two helicopters, dozens of vehicles, K-9’s, and over 100 people searching on the ground. The agency later recognized Stewart’s efforts by awarding him a certificate for “Outstanding Citizenship,” and he is also now an honorary search and rescue posse member.

The sheriff’s office also noted that Vella was found amid temperatures that were hovering around 45 degrees, which increased the danger of the situation.

The little girl has since been reunited with her family, and they shared their deepest gratitude with Stewart for his efforts to locate her.

“I’m just so blessed to have found that little girl. There was no way we could go to sleep. There’s no way you could go into a warm house and lay down in your bed knowing that little girl’s out here,” he said.