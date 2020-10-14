Pollak: As Kamala Harris Grills Barrett, 5 Things Media Should Grill Harris About

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) used her time during Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing on Tuesday to berate the Supreme Court nominee with a litany of false claims about Obamacare and her record.

It was a reminder that every time Harris has a little bit of power, she seems to abuse it.

Given that many Americans expect Harris to be president instead of Joe Biden if he wins, her record might seem important. But the media show little interest in asking her about it.

Here are five key abuses of power by Harris:

1. Prosecuting a journalist for exposing Planned Parenthood. As California Attorney General, Harris prosecuted David Daleiden after he made a series of undercover videos showing that Planned Parenthood appeared to be harvesting and selling tissue from aborted babies. He is the first and only journalist ever prosecuted in California for producing undercover video — and Harris allegedly bowed to requests from Planned Parenthood to suppress the video. Daleiden called Harris the “greatest threat to civil rights” in “generations.”

2. Shutting down a for-profit college. Democrats have long targeted for-profit colleges for ideological reasons. In 2015, Harris blocked a deal that would have allowed Corinthian College to sell some of its schools to pay its debts, including a federal fine. As a result, 16,000 students had their educations suddenly interrupted — and they had to scramble for help to repay their student loans.

3. Declining to prosecute sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. As Breitbart News contributor Peter Schweizer has reported, Harris, as San Francisco’s district attorney, was the only big-city DA not to go after allegations of abuse by priests. “San Francisco had that problem, as did other parts of the country. “The problem is that under Harris’s tenure from 2004 to 2011, she did not prosecute a single case of priests’ sexual abuse,” Schweizer said, noting she also shelved ongoing investigations that she had inherited from her predecessor in the job.

4. Pursuing conservative donors — and only conservative donors. As California Attorney General, Harris pursued the names of donors to Americans for Prosperity, the pro-market non-profit funded, in part, by the Koch brothers. The group, a 501(c)4 tax-exempt organization, operates under the same tax laws that protected the NAACP during the civil rights struggle.

5. Declining to prosecute a client of her husband. As California Attorney General, Harris also allegedly declined to prosecute a client of her husband’s law firm, Schweizer has reported. Harris found time to crack down on school truancy and prosecute more than 1900 people for marijuana possession, but “failed on numerous occasions to investigate the nutritional supplement giant Herbalife,” a “high-profile client of Venable” LLP, where her husband was a partner.

The national political media have not asked Harris about these examples — but the answers are urgent for American voters.

